HIGH POINT — Piedmont Triad medical centers will lift visitor restrictions for children 12 years old and younger effective Tuesday at 7 a.m. because of declining respiratory infection rates.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and four other health systems – Cone Health, Novant Health, Randolph Health and CaroMont Health – coordinated the same day and time to lift visitor restrictions.
The rates of influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory infections have continued to decline in the area over the past several weeks, said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious disease expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.
“We continue to monitor viruses circulating in our communities, and we feel it is appropriate to lift these restrictions so that healthy children can visit family members or loved ones who are patients at our hospitals,” he said.
