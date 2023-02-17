HIGH POINT — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center was on lockdown part of Friday because of what police say were a pair of threatening phone calls.
Hospital staff reported a threatening phone call about 11 a.m. When High Point Police Department officers arrived, they established a perimeter around the hospital and assisted with a lockdown.
Investigators determined that threat wasn’t credible.
While officers were still at the scene, High Point 911 received a call from an individual who communicated threats, including self-harm. An officer outside of High Point Medical Center spotted the caller and took the individual into custody. Criminal charges are pending.
Investigators don’t believe the two calls were related.
All patients and staff are safe, a health system spokesman told The High Point Enterprise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.