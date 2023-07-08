HPTNWS-07-08-23 FLIGHTS.jpg

An Atirum Health Wake Forest Baptist helicopter flight heads to a hospital during recent response to a medical emergency.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — If you live near Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center and think you have been hearing more medical helicopter flights, you’re not imagining it.

Health system officials say that the helicopters are getting more use so far this year than last year because of new services and procedures now available at the hospital.