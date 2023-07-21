HPTNWS-07-21-23 DETECTORS.jpg

HIGH POINT — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is adding walk-through metal detectors as an added security measure at the entrances of emergency departments, including at its hospital in High Point.

The health system announced this week that metal detectors are installed at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s adult emergency department in Winston-Salem and at emergency departments at Davie Medical Center and Wilkes Medical Center.