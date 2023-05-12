HIGH POINT — Hospice of the Piedmont wants to provide some extra care for caregivers.
The nonprofit organization is hosting a special screening and discussion of the documentary “Caregiver: A Love Story” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
The award-winning documentary is directed and produced by Dr. Jessica Zitter, a palliative care physician and national advocate for hospice programming. The film captures the true story of a caregiver and highlights the challenges and joys that come with the role.
“We all know someone who is a caregiver,” Hospice of the Piedmont CEO Trent Cockerham said. “After watching the documentary, I was challenged with how I could create within myself a sense of empathy and concern for this growing healthcare crisis.”
According to the latest update from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, there are 53 million unpaid caregivers in the United States, a statistic that has prompted Hospice of the Piedmont officials to see how the agency could help, said Susan Cox, the agency’s chief nursing officer and senior vice president of clinical services.
“Together as an organization, we began to look within to see where we could provide key support to caregivers in a more beneficial way,” Cox said. “We believe the solutions we have developed through many discussions and internal considerations and collaborations can be a catalyst for greater change within our community as a whole.”
Discussion panelists will include Hospice of the Piedmont team members and community partners.
This event is free to the public, but registration is encouraged. To register, to view the documentary trailer and to learn more about the film, visit hospiceofthepiedmont.org/events.
