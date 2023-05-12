HPTNWS-05-13-23 DOCUMENTARY

The award-winning documentary “Caregiver: A Love Story” will be presented Tuesday evening at the High Point Theatre by Hospice of the Piedmont. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion about caregivers.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Hospice of the Piedmont wants to provide some extra care for caregivers.

The nonprofit organization is hosting a special screening and discussion of the documentary “Caregiver: A Love Story” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.

Trending Videos