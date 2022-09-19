ARCHDALE — Spookywoods, recently named one of the top haunted attractions in the country, will celebrate the distinction today with a visit from Michael and Jessica Kolence, hosts of the popular online horror show “The Grimm-Life Collective.”
The couple will take a behind-the-scenes tour of Spookywoods, which is the flagship attraction of Kersey Valley Attractions. It’s part of their tour of the Top 13 U.S. Haunts of 2022, as named by Hauntworld.com, said Tony Wohlgemuth, co-owner of Kersey Valley Attractions with his wife, Donna.
“We’ve been big fans of Michael and Jessica for several years, and now they get to come and see the year-round work that goes into all of our original set creations, costume designs and makeup art,” he said.
“The Grimm-Life Collective” received YouTube’s 100,000 Subscribers Silver Creator Award in June 2021. The channel now has about 345,000 subscribers — with as many as 4 million individual video views — as well as 32,000 followers on Instagram and 18,000 followers on Facebook, all looking for the strange and unusual.
In addition to the top haunted attractions tour, the Kolences seek out real-life horror locations, filming locations, famous graves, true crime locations and other weird, strange and odd stuff. In 2023, “The Grimm-Life Collective” is slated to visit all of England’s top haunted attractions.
