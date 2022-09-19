ARCHDALE — Spookywoods, recently named one of the top haunted attractions in the country, will celebrate the distinction today with a visit from Michael and Jessica Kolence, hosts of the popular online horror show “The Grimm-Life Collective.”

The couple will take a behind-the-scenes tour of Spookywoods, which is the flagship attraction of Kersey Valley Attractions. It’s part of their tour of the Top 13 U.S. Haunts of 2022, as named by Hauntworld.com, said Tony Wohlgemuth, co-owner of Kersey Valley Attractions with his wife, Donna.

