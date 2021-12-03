TRIAD — One development amid the recent news of the emerging threat of the omicron COVID-19 variant provides a reason for hope, a local expert on infectious diseases said.
In South Africa, where the variant first was identified last month, initial indications are that most people hospitalized with severe symptoms from the new strain were unvaccinated, said Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem.
One of the uncertainties about the omicron variant has been whether it is more resistant to vaccines, but that initial evidence from South Africa may indicate that vaccines have a level of effectiveness with the omicron variant, Ohl said during his latest public COVID-19 briefing Thursday.
Still, Ohl cautioned that there is “still a lot to figure out.”
The development of a new COVID-19 variant shouldn’t come as a surprise, said Dr. David Priest, chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer of Novant Health in Winston-Salem, during his own public COVID-19 briefing Thursday. Medical professionals have tracked new variants of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s outset in March 2020, and people shouldn’t panic as other variants develop during the duration of the pandemic, Priest said.
Federal health officials confirmed Wednesday the first case of the omicron variant in the United States, involving a patient in California.
The latest variant comes amid the holiday season, and Priest said people will have to determine their own level of acceptable risk about gatherings and travel. If you are vaccinated and attending an event outdoors, you would be safer than if you are unvaccinated and taking part in a celebration indoors in a confined space.
Priest said getting vaccinated remains the best response to COVID-19, especially since the delta variant still poses a risk. And masks and social distancing continue to offer protection, regardless of the variant, Priest said.
