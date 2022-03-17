HIGH POINT
The most famous dog in High Point may need a miracle, but it’s certainly not the first time.
Susie, the horrifically abused dog that touched a woman’s heart, endeared herself to a community and inspired new, tougher state laws on animal cruelty is facing a new challenge:
Cancer.
Susie, a pit bull mix who nearly died as a puppy in 2009 after being abused by her owner and left to die, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of sarcoma about three weeks ago. She completed a regimen of radiation treatments this week and may be a good candidate for chemotherapy as well, said Donna Lawrence, of High Point, who adopted Susie after the dog’s previous owner abandoned her.
“The vet said she did very well with the radiation, and it looks like the tumor has shrunk some,” Lawrence said.
“She didn’t have any pain or discomfort with the radiation, so I think we’ll probably go ahead with the chemo, too. I want to make sure I give her every chance I can.”
The cancer was discovered after Lawrence noticed Susie limping. She initially thought Susie might’ve injured herself, but tests revealed a tumor on her spine.
“The vet didn’t give me a good prognosis,” Lawrence said. “She said if I didn’t do something, it would just be a matter of time.”
With surgery a poor option at Susie’s advanced age — she’s nearly 13 — she instead had five radiation treatments at Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Matthews. Her final treatment was Tuesday, and she tolerated the treatments well. Lawrence said she’ll give Susie a couple of weeks off before deciding whether to pursue chemotherapy.
In the meantime, Susie seems healthy, except for difficulty walking because of the tumor. She still has a good appetite — she wolfed down a hamburger to celebrate her final radiation treatment — and she enjoys going for rides in a stroller.
Susie’s cancer journey has been difficult for Lawrence.
“I can’t imagine not having Susie,” she said. “I don’t want her to suffer, but I’m not ready to let her go yet. As long as she keeps fighting, I’m not giving up on her.”
Susie was only 8 weeks old when she lovingly licked the face of her owner’s newborn baby, infuriating the owner. He beat the dog, set her on fire and left her to die at a Greensboro park. She was found with third-degree burns and wounds over 60% of her body. Only after two months of intensive, daily medical treatments was she able to recover and resume a normal life as a puppy.
Lawrence adopted Susie and established the Susie’s Hope nonprofit, which aims to eliminate animal cruelty. Susie also became the public face of Susie’s Law, the 2010 legislation that toughened sentencing for animal-abuse convictions in North Carolina.
Susie went on to become a therapy dog, and she and Lawrence became celebrities as they shared their story at schools, retirement homes and other facilities. Their story inspired the feature-length film “Susie’s Hope” and several books, and in 2014 Susie was named the American Humane Association’s American Hero Dog.
Along the way, Susie made lots of friends and admirers who have rallied around her and Lawrence since the cancer diagnosis.
“We’ve gotten hundreds of Facebook messages and emails, and people are watching Susie’s movie again in her honor,” Lawrence said. “Everybody says they’re praying for her, too. She had one miracle early in her life, so maybe God will give her another miracle.”
