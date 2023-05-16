HIGH POINT — Longtime High Point restaurant Hooters has closed its 274 Eastchester Drive location.
The restaurant’s lease was set to expire this month, and the operator decided not to renegotiate or extend it, according to Dan Hill, vice president and director of real estate for Peters Development, which owns the Peters Plaza IV shopping center where Hooters was located.
“I understand it was a business decision based on various factors, including the difficulty in staffing the restaurant, as well as the rising cost of food,” Hill said. “The tenant vacated on good terms with ownership and left the space in excellent condition.”
Rocky Scarfone, CEO of F&S Restaurant Group, the franchise owner of the Hooters in High Point, could not be reached for comment.
The restaurant opened in 2007 in the building that was previously occupied by Rock-Ola Cafe, and was originally owned and operated by Hooters of America LLC.
F&S Restaurant Group, based in Greensboro, purchased it and another Hooters in Winston-Salem, which has since closed, in 2016.
The company also owned the Ham’s restaurant chain, and closed the last remaining one in High Point at the Palladium shopping center last summer.
“We wish them the best in their future endeavors and remain focused on leasing the space to a new restaurant who will serve the High Point community,” Hill said. “We have already seen a great deal of interest in the space, which is a 5,600-square-foot end cap unit located along one of the area’s busiest roads.”
