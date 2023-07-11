Honda building

GUILFORD COUNTY — Honda Aircraft Co. will expand its operation at Piedmont Triad International Airport by building a new style of HondaJet aircraft, investing $55.7 million and creating 280 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday.

Expanding to build the new HondaJet 2600 model, larger than its predecessor, will bring Honda’s total investment in the state to more than $335 million, according to the governor’s office. Honda Aircraft originally came to the airport 20 years ago to build a small corporate jet.