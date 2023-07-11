GUILFORD COUNTY — Honda Aircraft Co. will expand its operation at Piedmont Triad International Airport by building a new style of HondaJet aircraft, investing $55.7 million and creating 280 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Tuesday.
Expanding to build the new HondaJet 2600 model, larger than its predecessor, will bring Honda’s total investment in the state to more than $335 million, according to the governor’s office. Honda Aircraft originally came to the airport 20 years ago to build a small corporate jet.
“This decision shows our state’s commitment to developing a skilled workforce, not only in the key industry of aerospace with a flagship brand like HondaJet, but in the entire advanced manufacturing arena,” Cooper said in a prepared statement.
The average salary for the new Honda Aircraft jobs will be almost $89,000. The current average wage in Guilford County is $57,190.
The Economic Incentives Committee of the state Department of Commerce first released Honda Aircraft’s name earlier Tuesday in pledging $3.4 million in incentives for the project. Until Tuesday the company and proposed project at the airport had not been publicly confirmed and were referred to only as Project Sage.
Honda Aircraft announced a month ago plans to develop a mid-sized aircraft that could handle more passengers and fly longer distances than the current HondaJet but had not said where it would be built. One of the company’s goals is to make its new model the first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States.
The governor’s office reports that the project is expected to expand the state’s economy by $2.37 billion over 12 years.
In addition to the state incentives to Honda, which are dependent on the company meeting job-creation and investment benchmarks, the project also may include local incentives.
The Greensboro City Council was scheduled to take up proposed incentives of $1,500 per job created during its meeting Tuesday night, and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is set to consider an incentives package totaling $712,820 during its meeting Thursday night.
Economic development officials previously said that the state was competing with other sites in the United States for the project.
