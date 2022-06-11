HIGH POINT — It’s a tally that the High Point Police Department and residents of the city wish didn’t rise above zero.
But the number of homicides so far this year already has pushed toward double digits.
This year there have been eight homicides in the city from Jan. 1 through Friday, which matches the number during the same period last year.
“We’d like to see those numbers go down, obviously,” said Lt. Patrick Welch, who leads the High Point Police Department Violent Crimes Unit. “But there really isn’t any way to directly correlate why we are at the same rate that we were last year.”
This year three homicides remain open cases, while during the same period last year only one case remained unsolved. For all of last year, the city recorded 19 homicides, with three of those cases still not closed, according to police records.
The circumstances of individual cases determine whether they remain open or are closed through arrests, Welch told The High Point Enterprise.
The killing of 49-year-old John Boone, whose body was found at the intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives on Jan. 26, has been exceedingly difficult to solve, he said.
“He was found abandoned in that area. We haven’t had a lot to go on,” Welch said.
The body of Boone, who was transient and panhandled, was discovered by passers-by at an intersection in northeast High Point near the former Oak Hollow Mall. He died from a gunshot wound.
The other two unsolved homicide cases this year in High Point have been complicated by people who aren’t being cooperative, Welch said.
“We know people who are associated with these crimes as far as being witnesses or having information,” he said. “But they aren’t coming forward with it.”
Those two cases are the deaths of Kevin Robinson on Jan. 19 along Shadow Valley Road and a 15-year-old boy on March 27 along Sharon Circle.
Robinson, 20, was killed in a drive-by shooting outside an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Shadow Valley Road in west High Point near the Guilford-Davidson County line. Police officers found Robinson dead inside the car. A woman in the car was shot and suffered serious injuries.
The 15-year-old was shot in the 800 block of Sharon Circle in the Macedonia community southeast of downtown. Details about the shooting haven’t been released, and the teenager’s name wasn’t released because of his age.
Welch said in general, High Point Police Department detectives have strong support from the community, as reflected in closing 16 of 19 homicide cases last year.
“We track down every lead that we get to either prove or disprove whether that information is true,” he said. “The ones that are unsolved are because we just weren’t able to, or have not yet been able to, piece together everything for a prosecution.”
