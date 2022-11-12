HIGH POINT — High Point’s representation on a new Guilford County task force on homelessness is set.
City Councilwoman Monica Peters is serving as co-chair of the effort, along with county Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston and Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn.
The task force, which held its first meeting this week, is seeking an outside consultant to implement any long-term strategies to combat homelessness that the task force may devise.
Council members Michael Holmes, Cyril Jefferson and Chris Williams also are on the task force.
Interim city Community Development and Housing Director Nena Wilson told the council’s community development committee this week that another task force consultant is working on a “gaps analysis” of the existing scale of homelessness and current resources available.
“Everybody has been waiting for the gaps analysis,” Wilson said. “Unfortunately, last week, in an update, we found that the consultants are saying it could be the end of February or first of March. However, officials have pretty much let them know that’s not acceptable. That gaps analysis was supposed to have been done around now, by this time frame.”
The committee also heard a report from Code Enforcement Manager Lori Loosemore about her division’s focus on zoning and public nuisance violations by auto sales and repair businesses that have to do with improper storage of vehicles and parts.
“Our demolition cases and attention to blight has somewhat improved,” Loosemore said.
“We have decided to shift a little bit of our attention to some other issues that have been coming up.”
Investigating these types of cases and getting a business to comply with zoning regulations can be complicated, she said.
“They may have to improve certain things like parking areas. They may have to put up fencing and screening, so it may cost the businesses some money,” Loosemore said.
