HIGH POINT — A 55-year-old homeless man was attacked with pepper spray by someone in a car while the man was panhandling along a busy road in the eastern part of the city.

The man was holding a sign asking for money and was sitting on the guardrail at an off-ramp to Greensboro Road from Interstate 74 about 1:45 p.m. Monday, according to the High Point Police Department.

