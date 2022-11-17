HPTNWS-11-17-22 DEPOT.jpg

A long-vacant former restaurant building on an outparcel in front of Home Depot on N. Main Street in High Point was recently demolished after it was condemned by the city. The site is being marketed for lease to a new user.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — More development may be on the way to a busy growth area along a High Point corridor.

A long-vacant former restaurant building on an outparcel in the 2300 block of N. Main Street in front of Home Depot was recently demolished. The home-improvement retail chain wants to develop the property for another business, according to Robbie Perkins, a commercial real estate broker who represents Home Depot.

