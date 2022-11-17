HIGH POINT — More development may be on the way to a busy growth area along a High Point corridor.
A long-vacant former restaurant building on an outparcel in the 2300 block of N. Main Street in front of Home Depot was recently demolished. The home-improvement retail chain wants to develop the property for another business, according to Robbie Perkins, a commercial real estate broker who represents Home Depot.
“We don’t have a user at this point,” he said. “We’re excited to have the building gone and look forward to having a tenant on the site.”
Home Depot leases the outparcel from the property owner, Baker & Baker Real Estate Developers LLC of Columbia, South Carolina.
It’s seeking a “ground lease” arrangement where it would develop and own anything that’s built on the outparcel while continuing to pay rent on the land.
The building that was previously on the site had been vacant for about 20 years since the El Ranchito restaurant closed.
The building was condemned by the city in September after inspectors found decaying construction, unsafe wiring and a leaking roof.
The owner was responsive and moved quickly to demolish the structure, city Inspections Director Reggie Hucks said.
Several projects are under construction on this portion of N. Main Street, including a Panda Express restaurant, a new showroom and service facility for the Carolina Hyundai car dealership and a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant.
