HIGH POINT — A new retailer that sells home decor and gifts has moved to a north High Point shopping center from the Uptowne district.
Alana Greene opened The Mantel Mercantile at its new space in Heron Village at 2762 N.C. 68, Suite 105, on April 1.
The business originally opened last August at Millis Square — also known as “The Pink House” — at 1109 N. Main St., before Greene decided to move to a larger space at the shopping center that includes Duck Donuts and Sweet Dough Bake Shop.
“The north High Point area continues to grow, and I felt like this particular location would give the shop more visibility and greater foot traffic in a busy shopping center with established businesses and restaurants,” she said.
Greene describes The Mantel Mercantile as a home decor and gift shop whose mission is “to make your home more joyful.”
She sells candles, vases, greenery and wreaths, lamps, small furniture — such as dining sets, consoles and accent tables — as well as children’s clothing, jewelry and women’s clothing.
The store also features kitchen accessories, tea towels, gourmet foods — such as jams, sauces and dips — serving platters, soaps, lotions, women’s pajamas, luxury bath towels, men’s hats and accessories.
“We want to make it easy for anyone to drop by and find a great baby shower gift, birthday gift, wedding gift, teacher appreciation gift, Mother’s Day/Father’s Day, graduation gift — and maybe something for themselves as well,” Greene said.
