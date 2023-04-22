HPTNWS-04-22-23 MANTEL.jpg

The Mantel Mercantile, a new retail shop that sells home decor and gifts, recently moved from Millis Square in Uptowne High Point to the Heron Village shopping center on N.C. 68.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — A new retailer that sells home decor and gifts has moved to a north High Point shopping center from the Uptowne district.

Alana Greene opened The Mantel Mercantile at its new space in Heron Village at 2762 N.C. 68, Suite 105, on April 1.

Trending Videos