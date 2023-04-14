HIGH POINT — Ward 6 City Councilman Michael Holmes said Wednesday that he will run for reelection to the same seat this year.
The first-term incumbent will face a challenge from political newcomer Heather Brooks, who announced in a social media post this week that she is running for the Ward 6 seat.
“I’m certainly enthusiastic about seeking another term, and I have a really great story to tell to voters,” Holmes said in an interview.
He and Brooks so far are the only candidates to declare publicly their intentions to run in Ward 6. If a third candidate emerges, it would guarantee a primary election for the seat.
Candidate filing for council races, which are nonpartisan, opens July 7. Primaries will be held Oct. 10 and the general election is Nov. 7. All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s post, will be on the ballot for four-year terms.
Ward 6 takes in areas of north High Point that include the Eastchester Drive and W. Wendover Avenue corridors.
In making a bid for reelection, Holmes said he is touting his record in office over the past four years, which have seen “record investment” in industrial projects and other economic development within the ward, including the proposed Palladium South mixed-use development at Wendover Avenue and Penny Road that’s received city zoning approval.
“Looking throughout the city, I think you see a strong track record of supporting downtown revitalization and other growth,” he said.
Holmes said he’s also proud of the city’s recent construction of a new road to provide alternate access out of the flood-prone Foxwoode Meadows neighborhood off Eastchester Drive, which residents clamored for over many years.
As for next-term goals, he said he wants to continue working on regional priorities with Guilford County to address homelessness and transportation.
Brooks said in an interview that she’s been considering running for council for some time, and that one person she’s consulted is Ward 5 Councilman Victor Jones, who is running for mayor.
“I’ve talked to Vic a lot about it over the past two or three years,” Brooks said.
“Now that my kids have all graduated and my schedule is flexible, I have the time to be at meetings and events.”
Brooks, whose son is Guilford County Commissioner James Upchurch, has worked as a Realtor in High Point for 19 years.
“I feel we need to make sure taxes stay low and try to get more affordable housing to High Point,” she said.
