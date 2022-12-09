HPTNWS-12-10-22 PRAYER.jpg

The Rev. Chris Hodges, senior pastor at Church of the Highlands out of Birmingham, Alabama, speaks at the Christmas Prayer Breakfast at High Point University Friday. 

 LEE ADAMS | HPU

HIGH POINT — The Rev. Chris Hodges brought figurines to the prayer breakfast lectern Friday morning to make a point about Christ’s birth in a manger and how it symbolizes the role of Jesus in people’s lives.

For centuries, images of the manger show Christ as an infant at the center, encircled by Mary and Joseph, the shepherds and wise men. But Hodges said too often people put others at the center of their lives.

Trending Videos