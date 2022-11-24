HIGH POINT — Several groups were recently awarded plaques for their performances in High Point’s annual Holiday Festival Parade on Nov. 20.
The winning parade entries
• Flag Team — Ledford High School.
• Marching Group — Ragsdale Steelers Football/Cheer.
• Dance Group — Triple Threat School of Dance.
• Non-professional Float — Guilford County Sheriff’s Department.
• Non-professional Float with Religious Theme — Hickory Chapel Wesleyan Church.
• Manager’s Choice — High Point Police Department.
