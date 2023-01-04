HIGH POINT — The arctic blast of cold just before Christmas had Guilford County Schools maintenance crews working through the holiday break because of freeze-related damage.
Officials hoped to complete the work before classes resume today but were not able to.
During the cold wave, temperatures dropped into the single-digits, and Duke Energy instituted rolling blackouts because extremely high electricity use threatened to overwhelm the power grid, so some schools lost power. Temperatures also remained well below freezing for a couple of days.
More than 70 repair projects were identified at schools throughout the county, GCS spokeswoman Gabrielle Brown said. Most were related to pipes, leaks and boilers.
“Thanks to the hard and diligent work of Guilford County Schools maintenance crews, all facility issues impacting an entire school site have been repaired. We have completed 33 projects since Monday, Dec. 26. We currently have 39 projects pending at various sites,” she said. “The remaining projects include limited areas within a school site. For example, a mobile unit or a gym.”
The average age of the 126 schools countywide is 62.
Schools in the High Point area where work is still being done are Oak Hill, Shadybrook, Southwest, Fairview and Kirkman Park elementaries, Andrews and High Point Central high schools and Welborn Academy.
The total cost of the repairs was not available.
