HIGH POINT – Holiday Honor Cards by artist William Mangum are now available at several High Point locations to help fight homelessness and hunger.
Mangum has been an advocate for the community’s most vulnerable by donating his artistic skills and publishing assistance to make this program one of the state’s best run charitable programs. Each year Mangum creates a painting that is turned into a holiday card, a Holiday Honor Card, that people get for a donation, with proceeds to assist Open Door Ministries and the homeless men it serves.
With High Point ranking as one of the top food deserts in the nation, the homeless are in immediate need of housing, emergency financial assistance, food and spiritual encouragement.
All proceeds from the local community’s participation in the Honor Card effort will go directly to Open Door Ministries to fight hunger, homelessness and poverty. Open Door Ministries’ services are offered through programs which include the men’s homeless shelter, Arthur Cassell Transitional Housing for Veterans, and the Father's Table, which provides more than 77,000 meals a year to those in need.
Honor cards are available at the following locations:
• Open Door Ministries, 400 N. Centennial St.
• Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St.
• Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut St.
• Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 836 W. Lexington Ave.
• High Point Tire and Automotive, 800 W. Lexington Ave.
• High Point Museum & Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.
The minimum donation is $5 per Holiday Honor Card. Donors can order several quantities of cards, such as five cards for a $25 donation or 20 cards for a $100 donation.
For more information about Mangum and how the sale of the card makes an impact on the local homeless community, visit www.thehonorcard.com. To learn more about Open Door Ministries’ efforts to provide food, housing and emergency financial assistance to low-income and homeless men, call (336) 885-0191 or visit www.opendoorministrieshp.org/event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.