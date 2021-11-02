HIGH POINT — Local holiday shoppers will have the chance to get an early start on Saturday at an event featuring one-of-a-kind items from area artists.
Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 E Springfield Road, High Point, will host its Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be between 10 and 12 vendors featuring paintings, pottery, wood-turned bowls and other woodwork, silk floral wreaths and more. There also will be a vendor who will be wool-spinning mittens, socks and other fabric items.
The Quaker Korner General Store & Bakery will be filled with plenty of original gift ideas and will have fresh homemade goodies and some fall produce available.
There also will be a silent auction for paintings and other new items.
Parents can take advantage of a Kids’ Korner, where children can play while parents shop. And there may be a special visitor for the children, organizers say. Concessions also will be available.
For information call 336-889-4911.
