HIGH POINT — The American Heart Association announced that Dr. James Hoekstra, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, is chairperson for the 2024 Triad Heart Ball and the Heart of the Triad initiative.
“As an emergency physician, every day I see patients present with heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrest and other cardiovascular emergencies,” Hoekstra said. “These emergencies are largely the preventable result of diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and sedentary lifestyles.”
Hoekstra encouraged citizens to get involved and support the American Heart Association.
“The American Heart Association educates patients to reduce their risk factors for cardiovascular emergencies,” he said. “Support for the Heart Ball is support for reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke in our patients. I can’t think of a better way to impact the lives of our patients and family members than supporting the American Heart Association.”
In his previous role as professor and chair of Wake Forest Baptist’s Department of Emergency Medicine, Hoekstra built a network of more than a dozen Wake Forest Baptist-managed emergency departments across North Carolina.
According to the N.C. State Center for Health Statistics, heart diseases and cerebrovascular diseases are the second- and fourth-leading causes of death, respectively, in Forsyth and Guilford counties.
The Triad Heart Ball is scheduled for April 26, 2024. The event celebrates the community’s collective success in driving change, funding science and improving health. The event includes a mobile auction, a live auction, a program, a gourmet dinner and live entertainment.
