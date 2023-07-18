HIGH POINT — The American Heart Association announced that Dr. James Hoekstra, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, is chairperson for the 2024 Triad Heart Ball and the Heart of the Triad initiative.

“As an emergency physician, every day I see patients present with heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrest and other cardiovascular emergencies,” Hoekstra said. “These emergencies are largely the preventable result of diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and sedentary lifestyles.”