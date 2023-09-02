HIGH POINT — The public is invited to a free program this month that will be highlighted by a tour of a historic High Point church.
As part of its monthly program series, the High Point Historical Society will host the Springfield Friends and Old Domestic Life Museum Tour with Pastor Josh Brown, minister of Springfield Meeting. The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 555 E. Springfield Road.
Brown will share highlights from Springfield Friends’ 250-year history. Attendees will explore the church built in 1927 and visit the Museum of Old Domestic Life to view clothing, tools, furniture and many other items from early members.
Though Springfield Friend’s current church was built in 1927, it emerged from the original building on land purchased in 1786 for 5 shillings. The 250 years of the church’s history tells numerous stories about the men and women who found their way to the gathering spot throughout the years.
Springfield Friends has offered many resources to the High Point community through the years, including schools, teacher training and a model farm that taught farmers modern agricultural methods. More recently, Springfield Friends has been involved with Community Outreach of Archdale/Trinity, Friends Emergency Material Assistance Program and Hospice of the Piedmont.
The Museum of Old Domestic Life holds items from families who attended the church during its early years, such as clothing, tools, furniture, saddles and more. The building itself is the former Quaker meetinghouse from 1859, and the tour also will include the adjacent historic cemetery.
This program is free and open to the public.
