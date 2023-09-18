HIGH POINT — The High Point Historical Society’s monthly program for September will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 E. Springfield Road.
Pastor Josh Brown, minister of Springfield Meeting, will lead a tour of the church and its Museum of Old Domestic Life, which is on the church property. Brown will share highlights from the church’s 250-year history and lead participants through the museum, where they can see clothing, tools, furniture and many other items from early members of the church.
Although the current church was built in 1927, it emerged from the original building on land purchased in 1786 for five shillings. The 250 years of the church’s history hold numerous stories about the men and women who found their way to this gathering spot through the years.
Springfield Friends has offered many resources to the High Point community through the years, including schools, teacher training and a model farm that taught farmers modern agricultural methods. More recently, the church has been involved with Community Outreach of Archdale/Trinity, the Friends Emergency Material Assistance, and Hospice of the Piedmont.
The Museum of Old Domestic Life is housed in a building that served as the Quaker meetinghouse in 1859.
Attendees will also be able to walk through the church’s historic cemetery, where numerous well-known High Pointers lie buried.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the High Point Museum at 336-885-1859.
