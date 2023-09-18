HIGH POINT — The High Point Historical Society’s monthly program for September will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Springfield Friends Meeting, 555 E. Springfield Road.

Pastor Josh Brown, minister of Springfield Meeting, will lead a tour of the church and its Museum of Old Domestic Life, which is on the church property. Brown will share highlights from the church’s 250-year history and lead participants through the museum, where they can see clothing, tools, furniture and many other items from early members of the church.