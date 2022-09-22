HIGH POINT — Washington Terrace Park will be buzzing with activity Saturday with the unveiling of a new historical marker, followed by the 12th annual Washington Street Unity Fest.
Festivities will get underway at 11:30 a.m., with the unveiling of a historical marker celebrating the park’s rich cultural heritage as a traditional gathering place for High Point’s African American community. The park was built in 1935 to serve as the city’s “colored park.”
“Everyone looked forward to going to the park, especially on Sundays,” said Phyllis Bridges, one of the organizers of Saturday’s events. “That was our gathering place, our safe place, and it started during segregation. It’s a piece of our cultural history.”
The unveiling will take place on Murray Street, at the rear entrance of the park, near the tennis courts.
According to Bridges, the unveiling ceremony will mark the official launch of High Point’s African-American Heritage Trail. The trail, which is being organized by the Washington Street Preservation Society, will allow visitors and residents to explore the city’s Black history through a series of landmarks, such as the park, the Gold Star Memorial recognizing local African American veterans who died in service to their country, and the site of the 1960 high-school student sit-ins at the former Woolworth lunch counter downtown.
Staff from the High Point Museum, which has developed an app to help people navigate the trail, will be on hand Saturday to help attendees download the app.
Following the unveiling ceremony, the Unity Fest will kick off at noon and continue until 5 p.m. The free, family-friendly festival will feature live music by the R&B trio The Hamiltones and the five-piece Latin band Braco, as well as a variety of food vendors and other vendors, bounce houses and games for the kids, and other activities.
The festival, traditionally held on Washington Street but this year taking place at the park, is held to celebrate the legacy and history of Washington Street and to support the district’s continued growth.
“Moving the festival to the park is one of the best things they could’ve done, so we’re expecting a big turnout this year,” Bridges said. “It’s a perfect location for families to come out and enjoy themselves.”
