HIGH POINT — Washington Terrace Park will be buzzing with activity Saturday with the unveiling of a new historical marker, followed by the 12th annual Washington Street Unity Fest.

Festivities will get underway at 11:30 a.m., with the unveiling of a historical marker celebrating the park’s rich cultural heritage as a traditional gathering place for High Point’s African American community. The park was built in 1935 to serve as the city’s “colored park.” 

