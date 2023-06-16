HIGH POINT — A new historical marker will be added to the city’s African American Heritage Trail this weekend.
A marker honoring the former First Baptist Church on Washington Street will be unveiled at 4 p.m. Saturday. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
The marker will be unveiled at 701 E. Washington St., where the historic church stood before it was demolished in 2015.
Organized in 1871 by the Rev. Harry Cowans, a former slave, First Baptist Church represents the oldest African American congregation in High Point. After originally meeting in an old school building on Perry Street, in 1875 the congregation built a house of worship at the bottom of a hill which became known as Baptist Bottom. The Washington Street church was built in 1907, and it was expanded in 1916.
The city tore down the building in 2015 because of unstable walls that were in danger of collapsing, according to the city. A vacant lot is there now, but church representatives and members of the Washington Street Historic Preservation Society have been discussing options of what could be built on the lot.
