HIGH POINT — Award-winning author, historian and public speaker Libby Carty McNamee, who writes historical fiction for teenage and adult readers, will give a presentation Wednesday afternoon at the High Point Museum.
The presentation, co-sponsored by the High Point Historical Society and the High Point Public Library, will be at 2 p.m. in the Lecture Gallery of the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. She will discuss her books and her writing process, after which she will sell and sign copies of her books.
McNamee’s books include “Dolley Madison and the War of 1812,” the story of one of America’s most inspiring first ladies — and a Guilford County native — who helped rally the nation during the War of 1812; and “Susanna’s Midnight Ride,” a little-known tale about 16-year-old Susanna Bolling, whose daring horse ride in the middle of the night helped win the Revolutionary War.
McNamee, who lives in Richmond, Virginia, enjoys American history and historical sites, and is a member of such organizations as the Montpelier Foundation, the American Revolution Round Table of Richmond, the Civil War Round Table of Richmond, and James River Writers.
