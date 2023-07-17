HIGH POINT — Award-winning author, historian and public speaker Libby Carty McNamee, who writes historical fiction for teenage and adult readers, will give a presentation Wednesday afternoon at the High Point Museum.

The presentation, co-sponsored by the High Point Historical Society and the High Point Public Library, will be at 2 p.m. in the Lecture Gallery of the museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. She will discuss her books and her writing process, after which she will sell and sign copies of her books.