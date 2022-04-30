HIGH POINT — J.H. Adams Inn General Manager Derek Cress says a newly completed renovation and expansion project at the historic property makes good business sense on multiple levels.
The project added 2,500 square feet of event space to the inn’s 31 high-end hotel rooms, which he said he hopes will fill a need in the marketplace.
He said he and J.H. Adams Inn owner Gray Angell are also contemplating a possible additional expansion phase.
“High Point needs hotel rooms,” said Cress, who serves on the board of Visit High Point. “We’re trying to figure out, do we want to build another hotel next door that might be more of that middle price point? If someone wants double queens (rooms) at $99 a night instead of $189 a night, that market has to go to Archdale or the airport.”
The new event space, called the Atrium, was made by enclosing the former outdoor courtyard next to Cristina Gray’s Restaurant & Bar at the inn.
“The main focus on doing this was to create year-round event space that was climate-controlled” for weddings, corporate meetings and social gatherings, Cress said.
Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point, said the event space helps further the goal of making the city a year-round destination for target audiences such as designers and other High Point Market customers.
“The JH Adams will be able to accommodate more direct bookings in the SMERF market — social, military, education, religious and fraternal groups,” Burnett said. “These events tend to need smaller, customized experiences that will also be suitable for corporate-sector opportunities.”
Cress said the inn has a lot of recurring corporate customers and is fully booked for the next several Markets years in advance.
“Mr. Angell’s vision for the Atrium is a smart investment to enhance visitor spending as well as community engagement,” Burnett said. “The visiting-friends-and-family market is recognized as a viable opportunity for growth as consumers have a renewed calling to support local. I am sure that he will see a return as the J.H. Adams Inn is already an established, dependable brand that will continue to excel.”
The original part of the inn was built in 1918 as the home of John Hampton “Hamp” Adams, the co-founder of Adams-Millis Corp., one of the largest hosiery manufacturing companies in the world.
The mansion was later donated to the YWCA, then was used as a funeral home and became listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002 after it was renovated.
Cress said a lot of collaboration with historic preservationists went into planning the expansion. In addition to the Atrium, improvements were made to the exterior and interior, with new carpet, paint and lighting upgrades in the rooms and hallways.
The total investment in the expansion and renovations throughout the property came to $1.25 million, he said.
