HIGH POINT — The historic Allen Jay house in southeastern High Point should be able to be restored following a fire that damaged the structure nearly a month ago.

A structural engineer inspected the house, which was built in 1848, earlier this week, said Josh Brown, pastor of the Springfield Friends Quaker meeting house that’s adjacent to the Allen Jay house.

