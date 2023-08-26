HIGH POINT — The historic Allen Jay house in southeastern High Point should be able to be restored following a fire that damaged the structure nearly a month ago.
A structural engineer inspected the house, which was built in 1848, earlier this week, said Josh Brown, pastor of the Springfield Friends Quaker meeting house that’s adjacent to the Allen Jay house.
Although the engineer has not yet submitted a written report, “verbally she said it’s a good structure and it’s worth saving,” Brown told The High Point Enterprise.
The Allen Jay house is owned by Springfield Friends Meeting but maintained and curated by the Springfield Memorial Association.
The house served as the residence for Allen Jay, a 19th-century Quaker advocate for education and community benefactor, and also reportedly functioned as a station on the Underground Railroad to assist slaves to freedom in Northern states in the period leading up to the Civil War.
A fire on July 31 caused an estimated $50,000 to $60,000 worth of damage to the house. The High Point Fire Department has since determined that the cause was related to the electrical system.
One of the next steps in salvaging the house is having city of High Point inspectors determine what needs to be done to bring the house up to code, Brown said.
“We are forming a map on where we go from here,” he said.
A work crew, through an insurance company, already has cleared out the burned material and debris.
“But we have been surprised by what we were able to salvage,” Brown said. “We were able to salvage a sewing machine and a lot of sewing material.”
Prior to the fire, the house had served as the operations center for the Friends Emergency Material Assistance Program, a ministry of Quaker meetings in North Carolina who work together to provide assistance to victims of natural disasters, as well as infants and children and farm workers.
Brown said that workers with the program are operating out of a space in the youth center of the meeting house.
