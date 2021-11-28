HIGH POINT — A house that supporters tout as a key piece of local history has emerged as a major point of debate in a controversial zoning case.
A developer wants to move the Mendenhall-Blair House, which dates to the mid-19th century, about 100 feet to make way for a proposed shopping center at Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street.
The developer’s attorney says the plan is aimed at preserving and enhancing the house — believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad, which helped slaves escape to free states in the years before the Civil War.
But skeptical neighbors say they think this idea — like the planned shopping center — would be too disruptive.
“This house has tremendous and very deep historical value to our community,” said Lee Moore, who lives directly across Johnson Street from the Mendenhall-Blair House, which is on one of three parcels the developer is trying to get rezoned to support a grocery store and other retail. “The first section was built roughly in 1762. The second section was built after the 1800s. To try to move this house would be a disaster. It would crumble into pieces, and, as soon as you tried to do it, you’d lose it.”
The property is a Guilford County landmark property, but its historic status would not prevent it from being demolished. The owners of the house, Raul Cardona-Torres and Sandra Romero-Torres, got approval to do this from the county last year.
“It’s not our choice, but the property has been applied for for destruction, and that’s on the table,” said Benjamin Briggs, executive director of Preservation Greensboro.
But this is not the goal of the proposal for the property, said Brian Gavigan, a High Point attorney representing the developer — Halvorsen Development Corp. in Boca Raton, Florida.
The developer and the land owner are working together on a plan to preserve and enhance the house and connect it to a proposed African-American cultural arts center in High Point.
“I believe we have some very, very good news for the history issues and the preservation of the house that will lift up and highlight the house as never before,” Gavigan said. “I think a lot of people have lived here a long time and didn’t know the house was there or didn’t know much about it at all. This developer wants to change that.”
The zoning case is slated to go before City Council for consideration Jan. 4.
