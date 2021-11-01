There’s a quiet demographic revolution happening in North Carolina, but it will not be quiet much longer.
In a recent blog post, Rebecca Tippett of UNC’s Carolina Demography noted that the 2020 census confirmed a milestone: “North Carolina’s Hispanic population is now greater than one million people.”
That means that one in every 10 Tar Heels is Hispanic. And the reported number – 1,118,596 – is likely an undercount.
In 1990, the state’s Hispanic population was only 75,000. The number climbed quickly over the next 20 years and between 2010 and 2020 rose by nearly 320,000 – the largest increase of any racial/ethnic group in the state. It’s expected to grow another 300,000 by 2030.
Hispanics are almost politically voiceless in the state. Of the 170 members of North Carolina’s General Assembly, only one is Hispanic, Democrat Ricky Hurtado of Alamance County.
But that outsider status is changing because about 60% of the Hispanic population is U.S.-born and coming of political age.
While their numbers are concentrated in the Triangle and Mecklenburg County, Hispanics also are becoming a larger voting block in rural areas, where they are essential to the workforce in the meatpacking and agricultural industries.
Juvencio Rocha-Peralta, executive director of the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN), said an influx of young Hispanics is saving some rural towns that have an otherwise aging and dwindling population. In North Carolina, the median age of Hispanics is 25. The median age for non-Hispanic whites is 44.
“If it were not for the Latino community, some small towns would disappear,” Rocha-Peralta said.
Hispanic leaders stress that many Hispanics — or Latinos, a narrower term describing people of Latin American descent — are perceived as favoring Democrats, but they come from different countries and have political views that range from liberal to conservative.
Ivan Parra, executive director of the North Carolina Congress of Latino Organizations, a statewide network of 70 groups, said, “It’s important for Democrats and Republicans to think about how they relate to (Hispanics) because nobody can take their support for granted.”
“This state is still very purple,” Parra said. “Its future, in competitive elections, is going to be decided by the Latino vote.”
