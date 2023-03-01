HPTNWS-03-02-23 WRECK.jpg

High Point Electric Utilites Department crews repair a utility pole, right, and restore lines after a car struck a pole early Wednesday morning along Westchester Drive.

 SPECIAL | WXII-TV

HIGH POINT — A man driving at high speed lost control of the car early Wednesday, and the wreck resulted in a section of Westchester Drive being closed for nine hours – including the entire morning rush – as utility crews worked to repair the pole and lines the car knocked out.

About 1 a.m., a High Point Police Department officer saw a car speeding down Eastchester Drive near University Parkway.

Trending Videos