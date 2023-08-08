HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase over several counties until his car was boxed in and forced to stop at a northwest High Point intersection this past weekend, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

The chase began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 40 in Davie County. State Highway Patrol troopers received a report that a man might have a kidnapped woman in his car along the interstate.