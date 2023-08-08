HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase over several counties until his car was boxed in and forced to stop at a northwest High Point intersection this past weekend, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
The chase began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 40 in Davie County. State Highway Patrol troopers received a report that a man might have a kidnapped woman in his car along the interstate.
Multiple State Highway Patrol vehicles chased the man, Juan Alejandro Villarreal de Santos, 27, as he drove east on I-40 through Forsyth County and into Guilford County and then exited onto U.S. 311 before exiting again onto N.C. 66 and driving into High Point.
At the intersection of Old Plank Road and N. Main Street, troopers used their cars to box in de Santos’ car, which struck several patrol cars in the process, the Highway Patrol said.
De Santos refused orders to get out of his car and tried to back it up as troopers were trying to take him into custody, which resulted in minor injuries to one trooper, the Highway Patrol said.
Finally, de Santos was taken into custody. The woman who had been reported kidnapped was inside the car and not injured.
De Santos was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
De Santos was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, driving while impaired, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, having an expired operator’s license, brake light equipment violation and failure to stop at red light, the State Highway Patrol reports.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the reported kidnapping.
