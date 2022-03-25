HIGH POINT — Some students at T. Wingate Andrews High School are protesting what they say is the poor quality of some food, ranging from badly cooked to rotten, in school meals.
A group of students, many associated with the school’s speech and debate class, have brought their complaints to the Andrews administration. Senior Nikayla Buxton told The High Point Enterprise on Thursday that she and other students finally have become so frustrated that they made their concerns public.
“We’ve seen students receiving rotten fruit and spoiled food for a long time,” Buxton said. “As a class we wanted to do something about it and decided to speak about it now.”
Buxton, 19, said she and her classmates want more nutritional, well-prepared food in meals. The students have had discussions with the Andrews administration but so far haven’t resolved their complaints, she said.
Guilford County Schools did not provide a response to The Enterprise by Thursday evening.
The students issued a statement specifying their concerns, including that a survey of Andrews students found that nearly 83% had at some point received overcooked, undercooked or spoiled food with meals.
Many students have responded by going off campus for meals, the students said in their prepared statement.
“This is not about the staff who are merely doing their job while being underpaid. This is about us being forced to eat unappealing food,” the statement said.
Among the alternatives suggested by the students are having food trucks come to the campus, offering a salad bar and having vegetarian and vegan options.
The students plan to take their concerns to the Guilford County Board of Education during its April 12 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at the school district headquarters at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
