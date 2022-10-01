HIGH POINT — Mike Hettenbach has discovered a wonderful kind of problem since he became High Point Central High School’s new principal this past summer: more volunteers than he knows what to do with.
He invited the community of High Point Central alumni and families to feel free to step forward and help beautify the school grounds, and the help came rolling in — literally.
“We’ve got families now just randomly coming up and planting flowers,” he said.
In a walk around the school grounds with a reporter, he pointed to multiple planters of flowers that just appeared one day.
More than $15,000 in landscaping work also has been donated, including Price Landscaping pruning low branches on large trees all over campus and removing dead trees, with plans in the works for totally renewing grassy areas. Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram has repeatedly donated use of a power washer, and it is donating parts and labor to fix up an old Gator utility vehicle that has been in a basement storage room for years.
And Hettenbach is building a long inventory of projects inside the school and out that people and businesses can volunteer to work on. He and Athletic Director Mike Cook walked the grounds Wednesday to look for more.
As Hettenbach explains his approach, it sounds a lot like the “broken windows” theory of policing, which says that leaving things such as broken windows unfixed encourages crime.
“People are going to quickly judge a school on how it looks,” he said.
He has found an eager audience for his message among the school’s decades of alumni. Tim Ilderton, a 1968 graduate, is championing a new organization, Bison Pride, to raise money to pay for maintenance and upgrades that volunteers can’t handle.
A flier for Bison Pride says, “Our efforts will result in restoring HPC to the showplace that it once was. Staff, teachers, and students as well as the entire city will be proud of this landmark once again.”
Hettenbach’s community outreach also seeks to involve the school’s students. For instance, the school now has an account, HPCBison, on the Tik Tok social media app for videos. Administrators approve the videos, but students come up with the ideas.
“Kids are coming up to me every day saying, ‘I got an idea for a Tik Tok,’ ” he said.
Hettenbach also has plans for a different approach to Central’s homecoming game on Oct. 21 against Atkins High School, with a stage, food trucks and a DJ playing music starting at 5.
He said High Point Central has gotten a bad rap in recent years, which he said can be reversed by spreading the school’s good news stories.
“It’s all marketing,” he said.
In fact, that’s one reason, aside from returning to High Point, that he specifically asked to be the new principal at Central after spending a year in a Guilford County Schools administrative role. He previously was principal of Southwest Guilford High School.
“The High Point community embraces schools like no other place I’ve lived,” he said. “Also, I’d heard this negative rumbling about High Point Central I knew was wrong.”
