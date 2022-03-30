GUILFORD COUNTY — Traditional bus service for high school students at eight schools in High Point and Greensboro will resume on Monday, more than two months after the students started using alternative public transportation because of a severe shortage of bus drivers.
But Michelle Reed, chief operations officer for Guilford County Schools, cautioned Tuesday that the district, like others across the country, still is experiencing a bus driver shortage.
“We are pleased to be able to resume bus service to all of our students, but I think it is important to remember that our work continues to ensure we can sustain student transportation,” she said.
The bus driver shortage eased recently with the waning of COVID-19 infections locally. Guilford County Schools has been able to hire 16 new drivers but needs an additional 54 to be fully staffed.
At the outset of the current semester, the school system partnered with city transit agencies in High Point and Greensboro to allow high school students at High Point Central High School, T. Wingate Andrews High School and Kearns Academy, as well as for five Greensboro high schools, to ride city buses for free.
Students can continue using public transit for free by presenting the GCS OneCard if they prefer, school system leaders said.
All students who have used temporary school shuttles will transition back to Guilford County Schools bus service.
Students and their parents at the eight high schools can find updated bus route information through the Here Comes the Bus smartphone app. Students and parents should check their bus route information because some bus routes, bus stops and bus stop times will have changed.
New bus route information also will be distributed by the high schools.
