HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Division of Public Health will host a drive-thru distribution of N95 respirator masks Friday.
The distribution will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center in the former Oak Hollow Mall at 921 Eastchester Drive.
Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution is limited to one box of N95 respirator masks per household. Each box contains 20 masks.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health also will distribute N95 masks on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
