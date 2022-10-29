HPTNWS-10-29-22 COMMISSIONERS.jpg

Republican Commissioner Alan Perdue, left, and Democratic challenger Paul Meinhart discuss issues at a High Point YWCA candidate forum Oct. 17. Guilford County voters will settle races for five of nine seats on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in the fall general election.

GUILFORD COUNTY — Voters in High Point will help settle a pair of contested races for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in this election and determine whether Democrats maintain control of the board.

Five of the nine seats on the board are up for election. Three races include High Point voters, but in the District 1 race Democratic incumbent Carlvena Foster doesn’t face an opponent on the general election ballot.

