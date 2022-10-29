GUILFORD COUNTY — Voters in High Point will help settle a pair of contested races for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in this election and determine whether Democrats maintain control of the board.
Five of the nine seats on the board are up for election. Three races include High Point voters, but in the District 1 race Democratic incumbent Carlvena Foster doesn’t face an opponent on the general election ballot.
High Pointers will vote in the lone at-large countywide race between Democratic Commissioner Kay Cashion of Greensboro and Republican Alan Branson of Julian, a former commissioner, and the District 2 contest pitting Republican Commissioner Alan Perdue of Greensboro against Democrat Paul Meinhart of Julian. The district stretches from parts western High Point across southern sections of the county.
Cashion and Branson served on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners together for eight years before Branson narrowly lost the District 4 seat two years ago. Branson is making his first bid for the at-large seat.
Cashion, a retired home furnishings small-business owner, lists three major goals on her campaign website: fostering quality education, securing a safe environment and creating good-paying jobs.
Cashion touts her decades of public service both as a commissioner and volunteer through nonprofits and civic groups. She was integral in the creation of the nonprofit Family Service of the Piedmont in High Point and was a leader of the effort to open the Guilford County Family Justice Center offices in High Point and Greensboro that work with victims of abuse and domestic violence.
“My 45-plus years of hands-on volunteer community service have shown me the need for a community-understanding public representative,” Cashion says on her campaign website. “I will be a good steward of our county’s resources and devote the time and energy the job requires and the county needs and deserves.”
Branson, who runs a family trucking business, said he has a track record of being fiscally conservative with Guilford County tax dollars.
On his campaign website Branson touts the advancements made by the county when Republicans controlled the board from 2012-20. The commissioners were able to tackle major projects that benefited constituents while keeping the property tax rate from increasing.
“The resulting focus of our Republican majority during the time that I served on the Board of Commissioners was to grow, heal and lift our community to meet the challenge of today and prepare for whatever may arise tomorrow,” Branson says on the website.
• Perdue, a small business owner who runs a public safety consulting business, said his goal as a commissioner has been to keep property and sales taxes as low as possible while still maintaining necessary services.
On his campaign website, Perdue touts his advocacy for the creation of the Guilford County Family Justice Center office in High Point.
Perdue highlights his advocacy of better data collection by Guilford County government agencies so commissioners can see issues and trends affecting the county. Perdue is a retired emergency services director for Guilford County.
“It is vital for our citizens that all county services be as efficient, effective and responsive as possible,” Perdue says on his campaign website.
Meinhart, who runs his own construction firm, said his campaign reflects the phrase, “Think globally, act locally.”
Meinhart, who formerly served as an aide to state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, highlights issues on his campaign website such as improving education, bolstering environmental protection, expanding affordable housing, promoting public transportation and securing rights for the LGBT community.
“You need a representative that will support your ideas, fight for the needs of your community and earn your respect,” Meinhart says on the website.
Democrats hold a 6-3 advantage on the board. Republicans controlled the board by a 5-4 margin from 2012 until Democrats gained two seats in 2020.
This is the first election since the board members reconfigured district lines based on the results of the 2020 U.S. census, though redistricting didn’t make major changes.
Election Day is Nov. 8, with early voting continuing through Nov. 5.
