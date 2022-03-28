HIGH POINT — A High Point resident who teaches at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem has won a teaching award from the UNC System’s governing board.
Jamie Call Blankinship, director of the stage management program in UNCSA’s School of Design and Production, was among the 17 recipients — representing each university in the UNC System, plus the N.C. School of Science and Math — of the 2022 University of North Carolina Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Each of the winners will receive a commemorative bronze medallion and a $12,500 cash prize. Winners were nominated by special committees at each institution and selected by the UNC Board of Governors Committee on Educational Planning, Policies, and Programs.
Call Blankinship and her husband, Joe Blankinship, retired minister at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, have lived in High Point since 2000. They have two adult children, Joseph Blankinship of Atlanta and Gretchen Blankinship of Durham.
Call Blankinship earned her bachelor’s degree in stage management from UNCSA. For decades, she maintained a career as a stage manager for noted arts institutions, including the San Francisco Opera, the Washington Opera and Spoleto Festival USA. She joined the UNCSA stage management faculty in 2009 and has served as director of the program since 2016. She has been a key adviser for the annual production of “The Nutcracker” at the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem, as well as for the annual commencement ceremonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.