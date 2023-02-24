Winner

Kimberly Raffe bought her lottery ticket Thursday morning and collected her winnings later the same day.

HIGH POINT – A $2 ticket brought a High Point woman more than $70,000 this week.

Kimberly Raffe bought her $2 Bingo Bucks ticket on Thursday morning from the Sheetz on Westchester Drive. She then went home, sat down at her kitchen table, and checked her ticket.

