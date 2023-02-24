HIGH POINT – A $2 ticket brought a High Point woman more than $70,000 this week.
Kimberly Raffe bought her $2 Bingo Bucks ticket on Thursday morning from the Sheetz on Westchester Drive. She then went home, sat down at her kitchen table, and checked her ticket.
“When I hit it, I was thinking, ‘Oh no this can’t be right,’” she said. “It still doesn’t feel real.”
The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. When Raffe made her purchase, it had just reached $511,205. Because she bought a $2 ticket, she won 20 percent of the jackpot, or $102,241.
She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $72,847.
She said he will use her winnings to help her family, pay off her car, and put a downpayment on a house.
“This is like something that you dream of,” she said.
On Friday morning, the Fast Play jackpot was $436,000 and growing. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.
