HIGH POINT
Pulling up to Jonnie Downey’s house, her passion for gnomes is already clear, from ceramic gnomes in the yard to images of gnomes on a flag and the welcome mat.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 12:58 am
But it doesn’t stop there.
Her craft room is decked out with gnomes she made, a hobby she took up a year and a half ago.
“I’ve just always loved gnomes, they make me smile,” Downey said.
She said she started out buying a few for various holidays, then instead of buying so many she decided she could make her own. With the help of YouTube and Pinterest, she learned to create gnomes out of a sock, different patterned fabrics, stuffing and a lot of hot glue.
The first gnomes she made were for her grandchildren. Her young granddaughter — who calls her Omi, the German word for grandmother — exclaimed, “I have one of Omi’s gnomies!”
She started out giving them away, which evolved to selling special orders to be able to afford to give away more. Downey decided to call her small business Omi’s Gnomies.
From gnomes supporting different NFL teams to ones that look like they are going fishing, Downey has made them for all occasions. As she has been able to make more, they have evolved. She now adds more details for the different themes of her gnomes.
“I have to feel it,” she said.
She described how she tries to get to know the people she is making gnomes for because each one is personal and meaningful to her. Each one takes about an hour and a half to make.
She estimates that she has made more than 500 gnomes now, but her favorites are those she has given away to cancer survivors.
“I don’t want a pat on the back or anything for what I do,” she said, “I just want to make people happy.”
Omi’s Gnomies can be found on Etsy at: bit.ly/3qUKX0A
