HIGH POINT -- With every explosion in her beloved, besieged Ukraine, Shannon Newby feels her heart shatter into a few more pieces.
Since Wednesday night, the 44-year-old High Point woman has watched in horror as Russia launched a large-scale military offensive against Ukraine, the country where Newby has adopted six children, all of them with Down syndrome, since 2017.
“It breaks my heart, because I have six children from Ukraine,” Newby said Thursday. “I’ve walked those streets and I remember all those places. They’ve attacked the airport at Kyiv, and I brought every one of my adopted babies home through that airport. It’s just devastating to see what’s happening there.”
Newby’s children — 5-year-old Nicholas and Elizabeth, 4-year-old Sophia, Emma and Hayden, and 3-year-old Madeline — are too young to understand what’s happening in their homeland, but Newby said she maintains contact with three sets of birth parents in Ukraine, and the news from them is bleak.
“Everything is bad in my country,” Emma’s birth mother wrote overnight in a brief note to Newby. “We have bad news. I think you know trouble came to my country and to my city. Pray and pray.”
Nicholas’ birth mother communicated that her father — Nicholas’ grandfather — and her husband were preparing to fight, and they sent her out of the country so she would be safe.
“You literally have fathers and grandfathers going to war,” Newby said. “My 5-year-old son’s grandfather is going to war, and he’s in his 60s. It just blows my mind. These people, we consider them extended family, and there’s nothing I can do to help them — it’s a very helpless feeling. You want to think it’s all a dream, or a nightmare, but it’s actually a reality.”
Newby first came to love the Ukrainian people through her grandmother, the late Nova Dennis of Thomasville, who served as a missionary in Ukraine in the 1990s. That love grew as a teenager, when her family hosted eight members of a Ukrainian choir visiting the United States.
It was in 2017 that Newby began adopting children from orphanages in Ukraine. Each time she adopted, she spent several weeks at a time in the country, walking the streets and adapting to the Ukrainian lifestyle, but now she fears Ukraine will never be the same.
“The Ukraine that I knew doesn’t really exist anymore,” she said. “The whole world changed for Ukraine in hours, and now it’s so hard to look at places you’ve walked and things you’ve experienced, knowing they’re not safe anymore. We always felt safe there, but it’s not like that now. And it’s sad, because my children may never get to see their homeland.”
As she watches the latest developments in Ukraine, Newby fears not only for her extended family, but for the many children still living in orphanages there. All she can do, she said, is watch and pray.
“No one knows what’s going to unfold in the next five minutes, much less the next two weeks,” she said. “It’s just a really difficult situation to watch.”
