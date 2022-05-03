GREENSBORO – A High Point woman is accused of driving away after her car hit and fatally injured a pedestrian at a Greensboro intersection early one morning last fall.
Nyquasia Shybreal Rowell, 22, was driving a 2007 Ford Focus south on N. Spring Street in the center travel lane shortly before 2 a.m. Oct. 16 when she entered the intersection at Friendly Avenue under a green light, the Greensboro Police Department said.
Scarlett Ann Hill, 28, of Greensboro was crossing Spring Street within a marked crosswalk but against the pedestrian signal, and Rowell’s car hit her, police said.
Hill died May 1 as a result of her injuries.
Rowell has been charged with felony hit-and-run, driving while license revoked and vehicle regulatory violations.
