HIGH POINT – A High Point woman was among four people killed in a head-on collision caused by a man driving the wrong way on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem early Sunday, police said.
The names of the four victims, all riding together in the same car, were not released until Monday. They included Blanca Bernal, 60, of High Point, who was driving the car that the wrong-way driver hit, the Winston-Salem Police Department said.
Investigators say that Giovany Ruiz, 45, was driving a 2010 Honda Accord north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 about 3 a.m. Sunday when he ran into a 2016 Nissan Sentra. All four occupants of the Sentra died.
In addition to Bernal, Santa Bernadino, 46, of Winston-Salem and Estafania Hernandez, 32, of Winston-Salem were pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, police said.
Gregoria Jimenez, 64, of Winston-Salem was taken to a local medical facility, where she later died of her injuries.
Ruiz was taken to a local medical facility with minor injuries, police said.
The investigation was continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.