HIGH POINT – A High Point woman was among four people killed in a head-on collision caused by a man driving the wrong way on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem early Sunday, police said.

The names of the four victims, all riding together in the same car, were not released until Monday. They included Blanca Bernal, 60, of High Point, who was driving the car that the wrong-way driver hit, the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

