HPTNWS-04-05-23 SURVIVOR.jpg

Deb Brown, from left, Cheryl Calhoun and Elise Wallis of the American Lung Association, Elizabeth Speight and her husband, far right, Kevin Speight, met with Gray Rixey, a legislative assistant for Sen. Thom Tillis.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — A High Point resident and lung cancer survivor visited Washington, D.C., last week to meet with congressional officials to advocate for funding for cancer research and Medicaid.

Elizabeth Speight was among more than 40 people who made the trip for the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Advocacy Day on March 29 to support $51 billion in research funding for the National Institutes of Health and $11.6 billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as to advocate protecting Medicaid.

Trending Videos