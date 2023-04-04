HIGH POINT — A High Point resident and lung cancer survivor visited Washington, D.C., last week to meet with congressional officials to advocate for funding for cancer research and Medicaid.
Elizabeth Speight was among more than 40 people who made the trip for the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE Advocacy Day on March 29 to support $51 billion in research funding for the National Institutes of Health and $11.6 billion in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as to advocate protecting Medicaid.
A press release from the lung association notes that Speight was a healthy mother of three, a Navy veteran and had been a practicing nurse anesthetist for 37 years before her cancer diagnosis.
“My life abruptly changed after being diagnosed in 2017 with Stage IV lung cancer. The medical opinion was that I had four months to live. I was devastated. I had never smoked and had believed that non-smokers didn’t get lung cancer,” Speight said.
She was able to enroll in a drug trial targeting a genetic mutation tied to breast cancer.
“I’m here five years later, not with my health restored, but with my cancer held in check,” she said. “My story of survivorship is unusual for its critical path of testing, discovery of a clinical trial and just-in-time treatment. It is indicative of how fast diagnostics and therapeutics are advancing due to active research and the acute need for expanding the use of comprehensive genomic testing and access to clinical trials.”
Speight spoke with representatives of Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis and Reps. Greg Murphy and Dan Bishop.
Elise Wallis, manager of health partnerships for the American Lung Association, said cancer survivors are critical to raising awareness about lung cancer.
“Elizabeth’s story shines a light on how critical investments in public health, research and treatment are having a life-changing impact on those living with lung cancer and their families,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.