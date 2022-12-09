HPTNWS-12-09-22 WINE.jpg

Rickety Bridge Winery Inc. is closing its High Point operation at 518 N. Hamilton St., which has distributed Rickety Bridge wines imported from South Africa since 2016. A separate business at the location, Wine Down on Hamilton, is also closing.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A South African wine maker that’s had its U.S. headquarters in High Point since 2016 is closing its operations in the city.

Rickety Bridge Winery Inc. will cease the importing and distribution of its wines out of 518 N. Hamilton St. and is selling the property, according to Chief Financial Officer Diane Weaver.

