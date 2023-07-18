HIGH POINT — Military veterans from across the Triad will gather in High Point for a three-day event starting Thursday.
The 2023 Veterans Benefit Live: VA in My Town gathering will be held at The Lofts at Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road downtown.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 18, 2023 @ 6:20 pm
HIGH POINT — Military veterans from across the Triad will gather in High Point for a three-day event starting Thursday.
The 2023 Veterans Benefit Live: VA in My Town gathering will be held at The Lofts at Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road downtown.
Veterans will be given the opportunity to get their questions answered and receive assistance with a variety of services offered through the Winston-Salem Veterans Administration regional office. The event takes place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
The free event provides one-on-one assistance with VA benefits and disability claims and includes information about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act.
The event also will feature a range of vendors and community partners. Services offered include mental health resources, support for veterans experiencing homelessness, information on low-income housing, home loan opportunities and resources designed to improve the lives of veterans and their families.
The event is hosted by the Guilford County Veterans Services office, Heroes Center, High Point Veterans Initiative and Visit High Point. For more information call Guilford County Veterans Services at 336 641-4684 or 336-641-3434.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.