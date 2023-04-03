HIGH POINT — The city plans to buy the downtown campus of First Baptist Church of High Point for $11 million and construct a new City Hall facility there.
The City Council on Monday authorized the purchase of the 405 N. Main St. church property and approved a capital project ordinance to fund the acquisition by borrowing money in the form of limited obligation bonds.
Both items were approved on 7-1 votes, with Councilman Victor Jones opposed. Councilman Britt Moore was absent.
The current City Hall at 211 S. Hamilton St., which opened in 1972, won’t be moving anytime soon.
The purchase is set to close in four months, and, once the acquisition is complete, the city will let the church stay on the property for two years, under a lease agreement with a monthly rent of $5,000.
A city-commissioned study initially completed in 2016 and updated in 2020 found that City Hall, which totals 73,652 square feet, would need an additional 30,000 square feet to provide adequate space and to modernize the facility.
“It’s a beautiful building, but the challenges are controlling access and ensuring safety for people working here. There’s too many doors and it’s too easy to get in and out of,” said Mayor Jay Wagner. “We’ve been looking at a possible new location for a City Hall for a long time, waiting for the right opportunity to come along. This came along, and it’s a great location, considering what’s going on around it.”
Founded in 1825, First Baptist Church has had a presence on N. Main Street since the 1940s.
In addition to its sanctuary, it grew over the years to include a gymnasium, commercial kitchen and annex building.
The congregation decided last year to relocate to a smaller facility and sell the campus. A new location hasn’t been selected yet.
According to the city, the choice of this site represents its continued commitment to downtown development by maintaining essential services in the catalyst district, which includes city-owned Truist Point stadium across the street.
The current City Hall houses more than 250 employees and engages nearly 10,000 visitors each month.
“This new location will provide service offerings for High Point residents by placing government agency functions in a centralized, highly visible location,” according to the city. “Our new site is in the heart of downtown and on the city’s bus line, so access for our residents is maximized. Our commitment to a more visible and centralized site further supports the private investments taking place, including shopping areas, hip cafes, restaurants, art galleries, residential development and sporting events.”
The church site spans 3.7 acres over four parcels and has a Guilford County tax value of $10.3 million. In addition to N. Main Street, the campus includes frontage on Church Avenue and N. Elm Street, which could accommodate commercial development, Wagner said.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to complete both sides of Church Street with storefronts, and also be able to put storefronts on Elm,” he said. “We felt that the opportunity to get that amount of people downtown doesn’t come along very often.”
The site will include public parking, possibly in the form of a new parking structure.
The city’s plan is to demolish the church buildings and construct an approximately 100,000-square-foot, multi-story facility from the ground up.
“There’s some sensitivity there. It’s a historical facility, but I believe we have the blessing of the church,” said Wagner. “They understand and were quite excited about the possibility of bringing this type of new use to such a key area.”
The city does not yet have an estimate on the cost to construct a new City Hall, which will be in addition to the land acquisition tab and will be funded separately in the future.
The city plans to sell the current City Hall property, which is located in the heart of the High Point Market showroom district.
The building “has value in the private sector and has important potential commercial uses other than as a government facility,” according to the city. Selling the property will “help offset some of the costs” of developing a new facility.
