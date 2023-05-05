HIGH POINT — Officials have announced the entertainment lineup for the upcoming 2023-24 season at the High Point Theatre, which will kick off in September.
The lineup looks like this:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Officials have announced the entertainment lineup for the upcoming 2023-24 season at the High Point Theatre, which will kick off in September.
The lineup looks like this:
• Sept. 3 — Napoleon Dynamite. A special screening of the popular 2004 movie, followed by a lively, interactive discussion with cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).
• Sept. 23 — The Players: The Music of Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire. performing the top hits of both bands will be former Chicago bandmates Bill Champlin, Keith Howland and Jeff Coffey, along with John Paris, the current drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire.
• Sept. 28 — Manhattan Short Film Festival.
• Oct. 26 — Ofrenda: A Dia de los Muertos Celebration. A celebration of one of Mexico’s most beloved holidays, featuring Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi. Includes traditional Mexican music and dance.
• Nov. 4 — Will Downing in concert. This beloved R&B singer has been dubbed “The Prince of Sophisticated Soul.”
• Nov. 10 — An Evening with Jen Kober, a nationally acclaimed comedian.
• Nov. 17 — William Lee Martin: Comedy Stampede Tour, featuring this comedian who is a regular at the Grand Ole Opry and the MGM in Las Vegas.
• Nov. 25 — The 27th annual Christmas tour featuring platinum-selling vocalist John Berry.
• Dec. 11 — High Point Gospel Holiday Fest, featuring Southern gospel quartet Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, along with Christian comedian Mickey Bell.
• Dec. 15-17 — High Point Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” and “Land of the Sweets.”
• Jan. 13 — Popular Irish singer-songwriter Emma Langford.
• Feb. 17 — Take 6 in concert, featuring the soulful a cappella group.
• March 7 — The Tartan Terrors. A lively show featuring Celtic music, humor and step dance.
• March 14 — Comedian Cathy Ladman, who has been featured on “The Tonight Show” and headlined her own HBO comedy special.
“We are excited for our upcoming 48th season that is sure to offer a little something for everyone,” High Point Theatre Director David Briggs said. “Each performance is so unique and colorful and will showcase the very best in talent on this stage. This is a season you’ve been waiting for. I believe each person in attendance will find something that will put a smile on their face.”
For more information about the upcoming performance season, or to purchase tickets, contact the High Point Theatre box office Monday-Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., at 336-887-3001, or visit www.highpointtheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.