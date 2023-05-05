HPTNWS-05-05-23 THEATER.jpg

Three cast members from the movie “Napoleon Dynamite” will be in High Point to kick off the High Point Theatre’s 2023-24 season with a screening and discussion of the 2004 hit movie on Sept. 3. Pictured are, left to right, Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), Jon Heder (Napoleon) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Officials have announced the entertainment lineup for the upcoming 2023-24 season at the High Point Theatre, which will kick off in September.

The lineup looks like this:

Trending Videos