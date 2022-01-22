HIGH POINT — Students representing High Point Community Theatre recently won recognition at a festival celebrating student-driven musical theater.
The Troupe, High Point Community Theatre’s team for students in grades six through 12, won a Freddie G Award for Excellence in Music, and Katy Smith won a Freddie G award for Outstanding Performance by an Individual at the 2022 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, which took place Friday through Sunday.
Also, Delaney Grider made it to the callback for future video shoots for “how-to” choreography videos, and Olivia Callaway and Francesca D’Accio were distinguished as All-Star performers.
Other members of The Troupe are Bryant Allen, Haven Barrier, Denise Bias, Micah Boan, Martha Bowers, Ila Deese, Leila Dixon, Tara Flury, Ava Belle Jones, Christian Lowe, Olivia Morris, Emrey Nash, Olivia Trauth, Morgan Tyler and Jordan Williams. The team is directed by Courtney Lowe and choreographed by Kristi Post.
At the festival, each group performed 15 minutes of a Broadway Junior musical for adjudicators.
The Troupe presented Disney’s “Frozen JR.”
“The harmonies were astounding, making the songs pure joy to listen to,” said Derek Bowley, one of the two judges and a teacher with the New York-based iTheatrics performing arts theater. “The performers also gave thoughtful acting performances in some of the tender moments of the show. High Point Community Theatre cares about excellence in singing for musical theatre performance. They allow students’ natural voices to shine and promote healthy singing.”
